WATCH: Celtics champion Ray Allen, Pacers legend Reggie Miller talk Steph Curry breaking Allen's 3-point record

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Once not all that long ago, it was Ray Allen getting congratulated courtside by Reggie Miller as he broke the latters’ all-time career 3-point field-goal record, but on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry broke the Boston Celtics champion’s career record from beyond the arc, both Allen and Miller were in attendance to complete the circle.

Speaking courtside, the Indiana Pacers legend and the UConn product weighed in on Curry’s monumental achievement while also reflecting on their own passing of the torch moment that took place a decade earlier while Allen was still with the Celtics.

Courtesy of the folks over at the House of Highlights YouTube channel, watch the exchange between Allen and Miller regarding Steph’s big night put together in honor of the historic, record-breaking performance in the video embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!