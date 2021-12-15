ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Celtics champion Ray Allen, Pacers legend Reggie Miller talk Steph Curry breaking Allen's 3-point record

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnCNR_0dNmIVe200
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Once not all that long ago, it was Ray Allen getting congratulated courtside by Reggie Miller as he broke the latters’ all-time career 3-point field-goal record, but on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry broke the Boston Celtics champion’s career record from beyond the arc, both Allen and Miller were in attendance to complete the circle.

Speaking courtside, the Indiana Pacers legend and the UConn product weighed in on Curry’s monumental achievement while also reflecting on their own passing of the torch moment that took place a decade earlier while Allen was still with the Celtics.

Courtesy of the folks over at the House of Highlights YouTube channel, watch the exchange between Allen and Miller regarding Steph’s big night put together in honor of the historic, record-breaking performance in the video embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to Danny Ainge joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Reggie Miller
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Uconn#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
NBA
FanSided

NBA trade rumors: Kings interested in Ben Simmons but not Pacers’ bigs

NBA rumors indicate the Sacramento Kings are uninterested in Indiana Pacers big men on the trading block, instead looking at Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons. Ranked tenth in the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings will need to undergo some radical changes if they are to be a playoff contender come summer.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Jordan Poole, Celtics' Grant Williams, Al Horford enter health and safety protocols

Warriors guard Jordan Poole is among the latest players to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (Twitter link). Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports (via Twitter) that Celtics forward Grant Williams and one other Boston player have also been placed in the protocols. Shams Charania of The Athletic says (via Twitter) the second Celtic is Al Horford.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
NBA
Fox News

Shaq admits pettiness following Steph Curry’s record

Shaquille O’Neal has some of the most creative nicknames in sports: The Big Aristotle, Shaq Daddy, Shaq Diesel, and The Big Shaqtus among them. On Tuesday night, he added another one to the list, and it may be the best of them all: Petty White. O’Neal, the only person...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy