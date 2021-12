What are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVs you can buy now? See why a new CR report says the Subaru Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best for shoppers. With the shortage of new cars right now, what are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVS you can buy this winter? Consumer Reports says the Subaru Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best small SUVs and midsize sedans. A new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the two models hit the sweet spot because they get top reliability ratings, safety scores, and get excellent fuel mileage.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO