Public Health

Billie Eilish claims COVID-19 vaccination kept her from dying: 'It was bad'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Billie Eilish claimed if she hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine, she might have died from the disease. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Eilish, 19, revealed she came down with a breakthrough case of coronavirus in August. Billie Eilish recently...

Yardbarker

Billie Eilish opens up about 'miserable' bout with COVID-19: 'I still have side effects'

Billie Eilish is always up to something, but she revealed to Howard Stern that a serious case of COVID-19 kept her down for two months earlier this year. The seven-time Grammy winner and Finneas, her brother and acclaimed producer, were visiting the studio of The Howard Stern Show for Monday's (Dec. 13) episode, and her cough prompted the obvious question: "Are you sick?"
PUBLIC HEALTH
1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Reveals That She’s Battling Post-Covid Symptoms

Billie Eilish says she’s still suffering from the after effects of having Covid-19. As she was coughing her way through an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that for the first time. She described it as “miserable and terrible.” She said she suffered with it for about 2 months, starting back in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has recently revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early 2021. In an interview with Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, the pop star shares that although she was fully vaccinated, she contracted the virus. She said that the vaccine did not detract “from how miserable it was.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
MUSIC
mediaite.com

Billie Eilish Says She Still Has Side Effects After A Two Month Battle With Covid: ‘If I Weren’t Vaccinated I Would Have Died’

Singer Billie Eilish joined The Howard Stern Show on Monday and detailed her months long battle with Covid-19. ‘F*ck that sh*t dude,” Eilish said about having Covid. “It was bad. I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for like two months almost.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 20 of Her Biggest Moments So Far

Billie Eilish splashed onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Written by her older brother Finneas O'Connell and uploaded to SoundCloud to share with Eilish's dance teacher, it caught the attention of the Internet and her now-manager, Danny Ruckasin, Teen Vogue reported. Eilish told the outlet that Ruckasin...
THEATER & DANCE
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Jokes About Her Mrs. Claus Dress & Advice From Mom To Avoid Acting

“I spent a lot of years pretending to be somebody that I’m not,” said Billie Eilish in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue tonight. “Basically, acting.” “And somebody wise once told me: ‘Billie, you should never, ever act’…that person was my mom!” exclaimed the seven-time Grammy winner in her SNL hosting debut. Technically, tonight repped Eilish’s second time on SNL; her first time appearing was as a musical guest on September 28, 2019. She performed her hit song “Bad Guy” back then while dancing in a rotating, mechanical box. To Americans watching, it appeared that Eilish was pulling a Fred Astaire and dancing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
101 WIXX

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: “I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie.” She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or “as the internet calls it, middle-aged,” and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas’ face on it.
MUSIC
Finger Lakes Times

Billie Eilish Monologue - SNL

Host and musical performer Billie Eilish talks about why she used to exclusively wear baggy clothes and what it was like to grow up in the public eye. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes...
CELEBRITIES

