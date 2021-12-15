ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers Designate QB Sam Darnold & CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III To Return From IR

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window of time...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Panthers Are Stuck With Sam Darnold For Better Or Worse

The Carolina Panthers continue to search for answers at quarterback. They thought Cam Newton would give the team a much-needed boost. But the former league MVP isn’t enough to turn their fortunes around. He got benched for P.J. Walker, but the backup isn’t much of an improvement either.
NFL
Florida Star

Falcons’ Defense Helps on the Road to Beat Panthers 29-21

The Falcons were able to pull off a much-needed win in Charlotte Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Matt Ryan threw for 193 yards and a touchdown while the defense was able to get three turnovers, including a pick-six to lift the Falcons to a 29-21 win on the road to stay alive in the playoff picture.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Panthers' Cam Newton on splitting snaps: 'I trust in the coaches' plan'

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said last week that veteran quarterback Cam Newton and former XFL star P.J. Walker would both get snaps in what became last Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and that's what occurred. Rhule presumably will play the two at different points of this Sunday's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, and the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player spoke about that on Thursday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam Darnold not cleared for contact

The Panthers designated quarterback Sam Darnold for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, but any return to the active roster isn’t coming in the near future. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that “it’s good for Sam to start to get out there and practice with his teammates and do some drills,” but the drills he’s able to do are limited because his injured shoulder is not yet ready for contact.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Place QB Matt Barkley On COVID-19 List

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve placed QB Matt Barkley on the COVID-19 list. Barkley, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stantley Thomas Oliver#American Football#Panthers Designate#The Carolina Panthers#Cb#Jets
AL.com

What does Sam Darnold’s return to practice mean for Cam Newton?

The Carolina Panthers signed Cam Newton when quarterback Sam Darnold went on injured reserve. With Darnold returning to practice on Wednesday, what does that mean for the former Auburn All-American?. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that’s not a question the Panthers need to answer right now. ·...
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons Sam Darnold should not start again for the Panthers in 2021

Sam Darnold is back at practice, but the Carolina Panthers would be wise not to start the troubled quarterback again during the 2021 season. Things seem to be unraveling quickly for the Carolina Panthers after such a promising start to the season. Matt Rhule is coming under increasing pressure for his game plans and adjustments, with personnel decisions also under severe scrutiny in key areas such as the quarterback position.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy