You can now start and join voice and video calls from within the Gmail app. Calls can now be started by tapping a button in Google Chats. If you're someone who likes to use Google Chat inside the Gmail app on your iPhone, you can now more easily start or join a video or voice call, too. While it was kinda sorta possible before, it's now a case of tapping a button rather than the convoluted invitation system that was present before.

