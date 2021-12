Two on-duty Wisconsin State Patrol troopers escaped injury this week after drivers hit their cruisers. A trooper was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 in Dane County on Monday afternoon when an inattentive semi tractor-trailer sideswiped his cruiser. The trooper was sitting inside the vehicle assisting with a traffic stop at the time. On Wednesday morning, a driver on I-41 in Winnebago County lost control while traveling too fast in icy conditions and passing a crash scene. A trooper was outside checking on the people involved in the initial crash when the vehicle rear-ended his cruiser which was pulled over on an off ramp. No one was hurt in either crash, but they were close calls for those involved. Emergency lights were activated in both incidents, which means drivers should have moved over or slowed down. (Wisconsin State Patrol photo from Wednesday morning’s accident in Winnebago County)

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO