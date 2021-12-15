ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Sheriff IDs man, 70, who died in Lancaster County fire

 2 days ago

RAYMOND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified a 70-year-old man who died Monday night in a house fire near the small Lancaster County community of Raymond.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters found the body of Gerald F. Socha after being called to a house fire. An autopsy showed Socha died due to smoke inhalation and burns, the sheriff’s office said.

Two dogs were rescued from the fire.

The State Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by faulty electrical components.

Raymond is about 14 miles northwest of Lincoln.

