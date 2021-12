Last night saw the long-awaited first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won Sony Pictures Animation their first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Sony Animation could be up for the award again this year with The Mitchells vs. the Machines, their newest feature which hit Netflix earlier this year, and became the streaming site's most successful animated movie. The Mitchells vs. the Machines ended up being met with great reviews, earning a 98% critics score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also just earned a Best Animated Film nomination at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. If you were paying close attention to the new Spider-Verse clip, you may have noticed a The Mitchells vs. the Machines easter egg.

