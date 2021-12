BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the Boston campus, primarily in the student population, including some cases of the Omicron variant,” the school said in a statement. Fans who have already purchased tickets to events can receive a refund, or exchange the tickets for future events. “Northeastern University is evaluating the situation closely and will communicate when it is safe for fans to return to our...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO