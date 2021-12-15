ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION - Chris Pratt Does His Dino-Whisperer Thing In New Official Still

By RorMachine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official still from Jurassic World: Dominion gave us a look at Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in a precarious position, and we now have a new promo image featuring her partner in crime Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) rounding up a parasaur. We'll catch up with Grady in...

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is going to be a mom again!. The author is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt next year, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple, who wed in June 2019, is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months. Pratt is also dad...
CELEBRITIES
