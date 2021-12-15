WEB EXCLUSIVE: Sweet Home boys swimming rebounds against Iroquois

The Boonville boys freshmen basketball team featured a balanced scoring attack in its home opener Monday night while leading Marshall from start to finish for a 42-30 victory. The Pirates, 2-3 on the season, opened the game with eight straight points against Marshall and led 9-6 after one. Boonville also outscored the Owls 13-10 in the second period but had the lead cut to two at 16-14 after a three by Marshall’s Shawn Hensley with 3:02 left in the half. The Pirates went on a 6-2 run after that to closeout the half up 22-16.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO