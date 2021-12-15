WEB EXCLUSIVE: Sweet Home boys swimming rebounds against Iroquois

The Hornets Swim Team falls to Herron last night. Senior Daniel Soto played an integral role in the meet, aiding in a first place finish in the 200 yard medley relay and a second place in the 400 yard free relay. Foreign-exchange student Mario Martin-Fernandez is your swimmer of the meet against Herron. This was Mario’s first meet, and he had great times in all individual and relay events! He swam a 36.53 in the 50 freestyle event and 1:25.53 in the 100 freestyle event. Great job, Mario! Stay tuned for further meet results and GO Hornets!
