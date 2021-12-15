ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Pecans available, proceeds support mission work

Liberal First
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cookies to pies an other delectable desserts, pecans are a cornerstone of holiday meals. The Women of...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press

Salvation Army offering 200 food vouchers

MANKATO — Food assistance will be provided during an in-person event 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army’s Youth Center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive. Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents are eligible for this voucher program meant to provide food for Christmas meals. Appointments are not necessary....
MANKATO, MN
Lockhaven Express

Local woman donates $1.25 million to local charities upon passing

LOCK HAVEN — In Charles Dickens well known story “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s former business partner, appears before Scrooge reminding him that the ultimate business of one’s life is: “Common welfare was my business, charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were all my business. The dealings of the trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
WZDX

Free grocery box giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family?. Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will hold a free food box giveaway on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Church members will distribute 400 Christmas food boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pecans#Mission Work#Charity
wnewsj.com

Ahresty supports the mission of Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON — During the December Habitat for Humanity Board meeting, Fadi Al-Ghawi — an Ahresty associate and an HFH board member — presented a $500 check to the board of directors to support their mission in building homes for the less fortunate in our county. Habitat has been building two...
WILMINGTON, OH
The Herald-Banner

Local Christmas tradition returning

For more than five decades one local church has presented the story of Christmas, a tradition that has been suspended only twice. Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity, returning the performance back to the church site, 6801 Wesley St. The program will be presented outside on the church’s north plaza between 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
GREENVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Laurinburg Exchange

A giving-back heart

WAGRAM — Timothy Harrell is a giver. It’s in the 21-year-old’s DNA, if you know his family. He watched his great-grandmother feed anyone who was hungry, his grandmother is a giver and his church is giving as well. So for the past two years, Harrell has been...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Coeur d'Alene Press

Call for toys

With just around a week left to gather gifts so they can end up under the tree on Christmas, more donations are needed for the children of Kootenai County. Dennis Dodd, coordinator of the local Toys for Tots drive, said they’re at about 50% of their toy inventory compared to last year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
news9.com

Positive Tomorrows Hosts Its Annual Merry Market

Starting today, Positive Tomorrows is hosting its annual "Merry Market” which gives the families they serve an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts at no cost. This is how they make sure all their families can have a Christmas experience. The parents get to "shop" around for a gift for their child and the children get to "shop" for a gift for mom and dad.
HOMELESS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Neighbor-to-Neighbor helps families in need

Sixty-one families in need in the Denali Borough will receive food boxes from the local Neighbor-to-Neighbor program this week. Forty-five children will also receive gifts for the holiday, thanks to generous community members who plucked an angel from a local Angel Tree. “We have so much community support this year...
CHARITIES
martincitytelegraph.com

Christmas nativity drive-through tonight

The First Baptist Church of Kansas City MO is offering a Drive-Through Living Nativity on their grounds at Wornall Rd and Red Bridge Rd on Saturday, December18, 5:30 – 7 pm. The drive-thru experience will feature six scenes describing the birth of Jesus as found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke in the New Testament. There will be live animals, including a camel, sheep and donkey in several of the scenes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
themadisonrecord.com

Downtown Rescue Mission works diligently for individuals, families at Christmas

MADISON – Staff and volunteers at the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville are reminding residents of the importance of giving to help individuals and families in need. “This time of year is filled with joyful anticipation as we await the birth of Jesus. But for many hurting and hungry friends in the Tennessee Valley, it is also filled with worry and fear,” Keith Overholt said. He is President/CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Blessed are the givers

Smiles, carols and cards filled the room as a group of happy givers prepared to bless the community. Six visually impaired students, guided by volunteers, spent their Saturday crafting Christmas cards, putting together goodie bags and practicing Christmas carols at North Idaho College, preparing for their show that afternoon at Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters in Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: God’s endless supply chain

Many may wonder if the Grinch has materialized, and the shelves may be empty this Christmas season. Container ships stacked high in U.S. ports await to be unloaded while the American Trucking Association reports a shortage of 80,000 drivers. Oracle News reports 82% of Americans are scared supply chains will ruin Christmas. There is no question the supply chain is an issue that must be addressed, but for believers, we can say, “Count it all joy” for we have God’s endless supply chain. We can rejoice during this Christmas season for we have God’s assurance. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isa. 41:10) Christ is the supply chain that never fails.
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

God always gives me a blessing

As a dad, I often think back about the days that led up to my kids being born. I remember having everything ready to go, just in case Jamie gave me the call saying, "We need to go to the hospital." I had the route to the hospital down. We...
RELIGION
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Toy Drive for Tiff has successful holiday season

I just have to say thank you to my fellow students of NSU, friends, family, and members of my home community (Avoyelles Parish) for helping with my latest class project “Toy Drive for Tiff”. Because of the donations, many orphans at the Louisiana Baptiste Children’s Home will have a wonderful Christmas!
CHARITIES
Richmond.com

'It's really amazing': Hundreds turn out for holiday meal and toy giveaway at Calhoun Center

Five-year-old Patrick Harris Jr. wanted a new bike for Christmas. He had no idea he’d be getting one a week early, but that’s what happened on Saturday. Patrick sat proudly on his new orange-and-blue Mongoose bicycle outside the Calhoun Family Investment Center in Gilpin Court, with his left hand on the handlebars and his right hand holding up a Spider-Man toy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy