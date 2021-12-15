Pecans available, proceeds support mission work

Many may wonder if the Grinch has materialized, and the shelves may be empty this Christmas season. Container ships stacked high in U.S. ports await to be unloaded while the American Trucking Association reports a shortage of 80,000 drivers. Oracle News reports 82% of Americans are scared supply chains will ruin Christmas. There is no question the supply chain is an issue that must be addressed, but for believers, we can say, “Count it all joy” for we have God’s endless supply chain. We can rejoice during this Christmas season for we have God’s assurance. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isa. 41:10) Christ is the supply chain that never fails.

