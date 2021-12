The Nashville Predators say they have six players and six members of their travelling party in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The six players on the COVID list are forwards Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino as well as defenceman Ben Harpur. Among the six members of the traveling party on the list are head coach John Hynes, assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards and goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO