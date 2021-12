In a week in which the U.S. reached another grim COVID milestone—800,000 lives lost to the virus—public health officials are bracing themselves for the pandemic’s next phase. While new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise nationally, largely owing to the long dominant Delta strain, cases attributed to the even more transmissible Omicron virus have risen sharply in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seem likely to complicate the overall picture.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO