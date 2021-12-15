ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Safety, Efficacy of Cilta-Cel in Pretreated Myeloma Maintained in Subgroups Analyses

Cover picture for the articleMost subgroups of patients with relapsed or refractory, heavily pretreated multiple myeloma showed durable responses at the 2-year follow-up to the CARTITUDE-1 trial. Looking at updated data from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma revealed that responses were maintained across...

IN THIS ARTICLE
