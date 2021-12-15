Penn Station fire linked to welder sparks landing in garbage can below

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A woman is in critical condition after driving through a stop sign and colliding with a township garbage truck. On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 7:50 AM police units were dispatched to the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Windsor Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident. The initial investigation revealed Anna Zybura, 37 of Keansburg, was traveling north on Garfield Avenue when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. Ms. Zybura’s vehicle was struck by a township garbage truck traveling west on Windsor Avenue. Ms. Zybura was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which resulted in severe head trauma and additional injuries. Due to the extent of her injuries, Ms. Zybura was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO