ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal jump into top four with win over West Ham

goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very good day of football, especially for Arsenal. The Gunners are back in the top four tonight after taking down West Ham in an impressive performance. The young star stepped up as the Gunners seemingly but the Aubameyang controversy behind them with a win. Plenty more games on...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Arsenal vs. West Ham Premier League soccer: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s a battle for the fourth spot in the English Premier League standings as Arsenal takes on West Ham United Wednesday. West Ham currently sits in fourth place, the last UEFA Champions League spot in the EPL and will look to have a better showing than their scoreless draw against Burnley last time out. On the other side, Arsenal has a chance to jump both West Ham and Manchester United for that fourth spot. The club bounced back from two straight losses with a 3-0 win over Southampton last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Liverpool, TX
City
Newcastle, TX
West, TX
Sports
City
West, TX
ESPN

Arsenal respond to Arteta's Aubameyang demotion, galvanising Gunners to win over West Ham

LONDON -- The pre-match message was for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but we know now he wasn't the only one listening. Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Aubameyang of the captaincy dominated the build-up to Arsenal's game against West Ham United on Wednesday and could have had divisive effect given the striker's popularity within the squad. Yet it had the opposite impact, galvanising this young group to produce one of their most complete performances of the season to earn a 2-0 win, climb into the top four and offer an exciting glimpse of what life without Aubameyang could resemble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal youngsters' chemistry after win over West Ham, but no news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta was left marvelling at the chemistry between Arsenal's young stars after the 2-0 victory over West Ham moved them into fourth. Arteta, who also refused to say whether ousted captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would play in the next game against Leeds on Saturday, saw his side move into the Champions League spots for the first time this season thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Thierry Henry
goal.com

From Chelsea's problematic defence to USWNT star Macario's excellence: Five things we learned from the Women's Champions League

This week saw Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg confirmed as the quarter-final line-up The sixth and final matchday in the Women’s Champions League group stages was certainly not without its drama. Arsenal were all-but-through to the quarter-finals, yet were dealt an incredible...
SOCCER
goal.com

‘It looks a difficult road back for Aubameyang at Arsenal’ – Smith

The former England striker rules out a possible comeback for the Gabon star after he was stripped of the club's captaincy. Former England international Alan Smith feels it will be difficult for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to resurrect his career at Arsenal. The Gabon international is facing tough times in North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe fired Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over West Ham and into the top four of the Premier League.Brazilian forward Martinelli, profiting from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s enforced absence from the squad with a rare run in the Gunners starting line-up, tucked in his second goal of the season early in the second half.And substitute Smith Rowe doubled the lead late on after Alexandre Lacazette had missed a penalty.It was enough to inflict defeat on an increasingly weary-looking West Ham side, whose own charge for a Champions League spot has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks.To add to their problems they were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off for bringing down Lacazette, who saw his subsequent penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski. Read More Kieran Tierney would give Arsenal direction and identity as Mikel Arteta’s new captainWest Ham boss David Moyes perplexed by criticism of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Aubameyang#The Premier League#Nbc Sports Soccer
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy