ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOMC speeds up taper and opens door to rate lift off in 2022

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, on Wednesday said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022. In new economic projections released following the end...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Headline Inflation#Tapering#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury#Oxford Economics#Qe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS DOWNER WEEK SINGING RATE HIKE BLUES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street skulked into the weekend with a downbeat/mixed close as...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Fed Speeds Up Taper Plans: Sector ETFs to Gain

XLF - Free Report) , Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (. VCR - Free Report) , Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XLK - Free Report) , and Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (. PYZ - Free Report) look to be excellent choices to play the trend. Fed Meet in...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
CURRENCIES
corpmagazine.com

Fed Fears Inflation, Accelerates Taper with an Eye Toward Earlier Lift-Off

• The Federal Reserve kept the fed funds rate unchanged near zero. • Tapering of Fed asset purchases will accelerate in January. • Fed actions appear to set interest rate lift-off for the second quarter of 2022. In a policy statement released Wednesday, the Federal Reserve did what everyone expected...
BUSINESS
Axios

Bank of England surprises investors with interest rate hike

The Bank of England is giving investors whiplash. Last month, it didn’t hike rates when it had been widely expected to — and on Thursday it raised rates despite not being expected to. Why it matters: Like the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot on Wednesday, the U.K. central bank's...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy