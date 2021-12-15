ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Atlanta-Area Shop Serves The Best Brownies In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of amazing desserts out there, and brownies are always a reliable choice to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There’s also no shortage of restaurants and bakeries to order a brownie from, so Eat This, Not That! pointed out the best ones in the U.S. in a report shared earlier this year. The ultimate food content hub noted that the brownie “made its first appearance in the 1896 edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook by the famed Fannie Farmer. Ever since then brownies have been gracing bakeshop dessert cases and kitchen counters with their unbelievable flavor and unforgettable texture. And we can understand why—just one bite and you are hooked.”

So, which brownie is the best one to order in Georgia ? Eat This, Not That! recommends trying the brownies at Butter and Cream, located in Decatur. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says those are the best brownies in the whole state: “While we're sure nothing could be bad at a place called Butter and Cream , the delicious brownie, full of dark chocolate and semi-sweet mini chocolate chips, is truly is something to write home about. Reviewers also can't get enough of the Butterscotch Brownie ice cream .”

See the rest of the best brownies in the U.S. here .

