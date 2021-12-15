ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This 'Quaint' Chicago Bakeshop Serves The Best Brownies In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9gaq_0dNm8rXl00
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of amazing desserts out there, and brownies are always a reliable choice to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There’s also no shortage of restaurants and bakeries to order a brownie from, so Eat This, Not That! pointed out the best ones in the U.S. in a report shared earlier this year. The ultimate food content hub noted that the brownie “made its first appearance in the 1896 edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook by the famed Fannie Farmer. Ever since then brownies have been gracing bakeshop dessert cases and kitchen counters with their unbelievable flavor and unforgettable texture. And we can understand why—just one bite and you are hooked.”

So, which brownie is the best one to order in Illinois ? Eat This, Not That! recommends trying the brownies at Sweet Mandy B’s, located in Chicago. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says those are the best brownies in the whole state: “ Sweet Mandy B's is a quaint neighborhood bakeshop is known for its incredible list of old-fashioned baked goods, which include some of the best brownies in town. Stop on in and enjoy a tiramisu or chocolate caramel-covered fudge brownie while admiring the beautiful pastel decor.”

See the rest of the best brownies in the U.S. here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Q985

Dear Lady in E-RAB Hoodie at an Illinois Menards Store

I have no idea who this woman is but she deserves to be acknowledged through a platform like this. "Sure mom, I'll take you to the store. No problem." On Tuesday I took my elderly mother to run a few errands. (Good thing she has a flip phone and will likely never read this and know that I labeled her as elderly, but she is.)
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago magazine

The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

What:Zubair Mohajir opens a two-part South Asian restaurant: Wazwan serves casual plates like snapper masala, while Aman offers a modern Indian tasting menu. Why:If you fell hard for the THC (tandoori honey chicken) sandos Mohajir served at his pop-ups, see what he does in a permanent space. Where:1742 W. Division...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownies#Bakeshop#Food Drink#Fannie Farmer
97.9 KICK FM

The 8th Best Hotel in the World is located here in Illinois

A list of the best hotels in the world has been announced and the highest-ranking hotel in the United States is found right here in the Land of Lincoln!. Condé Nast is a big-time travel and destination magazine/website that has come out with a ranking of the top 50 hotels in the entire world, the list includes hotels from New York, Paris, London, and Chicago. Now it isn't surprising to me that Chicago has a hotel on the list but where it falls on the list is maybe a little surprising. The list (to see the whole list click here!) has The Gwen a luxury Michigan Ave, Chicago Hotel ranked as the 8th best hotel in the world, on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Eight Chicago-Area Restaurant Closures to Know

As winter arrives in Chicago, restaurants and bars are preparing for the New Year with an additional splash of uncertainty as the country continues to deal with COVID-19. Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or other food establishment that has closed since the start of the pandemic, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.
CHICAGO, IL
urbanmatter.com

Best Restaurants For a Dine-In Christmas Feast in Chicago

You know how the holidays go. You either want to stay home or you want to get all dolled up and enjoy a unique experience. Well. We’ve brought you the ultimate guide for Christmas takeouts, so we figured we shouldn’t miss out on dine-in, either. So, this list is for those who are looking to enjoy a Christmas feast in Chicago in person, with style.
CHICAGO, IL
urbanmatter.com

The Best Private Clubs, Hidden Bars, and Speakeasies in Chicago

Repeal Day is right around the corner, so let’s talk about the iconic speakeasies in Chicago. While we’re fortunate enough to enjoy a good drink legally whenever we want, back in the day, these secret underground bars with hidden entrances were the only way for someone to take a good sip after a long day of work.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
647
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy