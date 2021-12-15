How Seaweed Could Help Save The Beef Industry According To San Diego Study

Photo: Getty Images

Researchers have been trying to come up with a way to reduce the methane produced by cows, which scientists say plays a big factor in climate change.

According to Inside Climate News , more than half of all methane emissions in California come from cattle operations, especially dairy cows.

Some are calling for the world to wean its populations off beef and dairy products to reduce the number of cows.

But Americans aren't enthusiastic about giving up meat and demand for meat is on the rise in developing countries, according to the La Jolla Light .

It may sound random, but seaweed could be the answer to these problems.

Scientists at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography , UC Davis, and the University of New Hampshire are looking for ways to make cows more environmentally sound and one way to do that is by making their high-fiber diet easier to digest.

Feeding cows red seaweed reduced methane emissions 50 percent to 98 percent, reports the La Jolla Light .

“We really do believe this is going to be one of the fastest ways of reaching methane reduction targets set by the Biden administration," said Jennifer Smith , a professor of marine biology at Scripps.

Scientists are continuing to experiment with different kinds of seaweed and other additives that could also reduce methane from cattle.