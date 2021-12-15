ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How Seaweed Could Help Save The Beef Industry According To San Diego Study

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Researchers have been trying to come up with a way to reduce the methane produced by cows, which scientists say plays a big factor in climate change.

According to Inside Climate News , more than half of all methane emissions in California come from cattle operations, especially dairy cows.

Some are calling for the world to wean its populations off beef and dairy products to reduce the number of cows.

But Americans aren't enthusiastic about giving up meat and demand for meat is on the rise in developing countries, according to the La Jolla Light .

It may sound random, but seaweed could be the answer to these problems.

Scientists at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography , UC Davis, and the University of New Hampshire are looking for ways to make cows more environmentally sound and one way to do that is by making their high-fiber diet easier to digest.

Feeding cows red seaweed reduced methane emissions 50 percent to 98 percent, reports the La Jolla Light .

“We really do believe this is going to be one of the fastest ways of reaching methane reduction targets set by the Biden administration," said Jennifer Smith , a professor of marine biology at Scripps.

Scientists are continuing to experiment with different kinds of seaweed and other additives that could also reduce methane from cattle.

ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Data Science Undergrads Help Keep K-12 Students COVID-Safe

SDSC researcher leads e-Decision Tree efforts used for classrooms and school buses. Since the start of the pandemic, a group of UC San Diego researchers have been meeting weekly with epidemiologists at the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) to discuss COVID-19 dynamics, analyze populations at higher risk and explore the county’s pandemic response and new ways to mitigate the infection. This early collaboration resulted in several interesting projects, including one led by San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) researcher Ilya Zaslavsky and a team of UC San Diego undergraduate data science students, who developed an agent-based simulation system to assist in COVID-safe school re-openings within San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Government Technology

UC San Diego’s $4M Ocean Simulator to Study Climate Change

(TNS) — The new $4-million ocean and atmosphere simulator at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography is like a giant aquarium — minus the fish but capable of growing a microscopic jungle of marine organisms. At 120 feet long and 18 feet tall, it can hold up to 36,000...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucr.edu

Wildfire dataset could help firefighters save lives and property

WildfireDB contains over 17 million data points that capture how fires have spread in the contiguous United States over the last decade. A team at UC Riverside led by computer science assistant professor Ahmed Eldawy is collaborating with researchers at Stanford University and Vanderbilt University to develop a dataset that uses data science to study the spread of wildfires. The dataset can be used to simulate the spread of wildfires to help firefighters plan emergency response and conduct evacuation. It can also help simulate how fires might spread in the near future under the effects of deforestation and climate change, and aid risk assessment and planning of new infrastructure development.
RIVERSIDE, CA
