The plot of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set in motion by a threatened bout of collective amnesia, which is fitting because I could barely remember anything that happened in the last of these movies. That's odd, because I definitely saw it. Fortunately, like most installments of endless cinematic franchises, this latest Spidey adventure seldom stops explaining itself or referencing its predecessors (more on that in a bit). Within moments you are helpfully reminded of how 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ended, with that belligerent hack journalist J. Jonah Jameson (Spidey mainstay J.K. Simmons) exposing the famous webslinger's true identity to the entire world. And most thoughtlessly of all, he didn't even think to preface it with a spoiler warning.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO