OLYMPIA - All K-12 athletes and coaches in Washington state will now be required to be tested three times per week, regardless of vaccination status, according to updated health and safety requirements released by the state Department of Health. The requirements were updated in lieu of a multi-school, multi-county COVID-19 outbreak linked to a series of wrestling tournaments held in early December. The DOH estimates the tournaments are linked to as many as 200 cases of COVID-19. High-contact indoor sports and activities include basketball, wrestling, water polo and competitive cheer.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO