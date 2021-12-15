COVID Wipes Out Duke's Saturday Game

Duke is looking for another opponent to play on Saturday.

The Blue Devils originally had a non-conference game scheduled at Cameron Indoor Stadium, against Cleveland State.

The Vikings were forced to cancel the game, as well as another game scheduled against Kent State on Dec. 21, due to COVID protocols.

"Throughout the pandemic we have prioritized the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff while training and competing. Coach Gates and the team have been extremely diligent in adhering to our protocols as well as deploying other proactive risk mitigation strategies," said CSU Athletics Director Scott Garrett. "After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days. While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action."

A release from Duke said, “Duke is actively pursuing an opponent for Saturday.”

Duke and Cleveland State have never played in men’s basketball.