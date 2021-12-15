ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Wipes Out Duke's Saturday Game

By Shawn Krest
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyDn4_0dNm6l8X00

Duke is looking for another opponent to play on Saturday.

The Blue Devils originally had a non-conference game scheduled at Cameron Indoor Stadium, against Cleveland State.

The Vikings were forced to cancel the game, as well as another game scheduled against Kent State on Dec. 21, due to COVID protocols.

"Throughout the pandemic we have prioritized the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff while training and competing. Coach Gates and the team have been extremely diligent in adhering to our protocols as well as deploying other proactive risk mitigation strategies," said CSU Athletics Director Scott Garrett. "After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days. While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action."

A release from Duke said, “Duke is actively pursuing an opponent for Saturday.”

Duke and Cleveland State have never played in men’s basketball.

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Duke basketball will play Saturday after all. Here’s who the Blue Devils will face

After the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic knocked Duke’s basketball schedule out of whack on Wednesday, the school promptly found another opponent to keep things going. With Cleveland State have paused its program due to positive COVID-19 cases, and thus unavailable for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game with the No. 2 Blue Devils, Duke will instead play Loyola (Maryland) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Carolina Panthers place quarterback on COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have placed third-string quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they announced on Friday. The team did not specify if Barkley is positive, but they included in their release that vaccinated players can return to the team once they have two negative COVID-19 tests with at least 24 hours between them, assuming they remain without symptoms. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.
NFL
WTOL-TV

Saturday's Blue Jackets game postponed due to Flames players, staff in COVID protocol

CALGARY, AB — Saturday's Columbus Blue Jackets game versus the Calgary Flames is postponed due to several Flames players and staff members entering the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol. The league announced on Wednesday seven Calgary players and 10 staff members entered the protocol. The Flames' have now postponed...
NHL
Island Packet Online

Duke’s Saturday basketball game against Cleveland State is canceled

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across the nation has impacted Duke’s basketball schedule. Cleveland State, Duke’s scheduled opponent for a game Saturday, will not be traveling to Durham because of COVID-19 issues within its program. The Vikings have temporarily paused all team activities, keeping with NCAA COVID-19 safety protocols after positive cases within a program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Garrett
landgrantholyland.com

Breaking News: Saturday’s No. 15 Ohio State, No. 21 Kentucky game canceled due to COVID outbreak

No. 15 Ohio State’s matchup with No. 21 Kentucky scheduled for Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled, per the Ohio State Athletic Department. The men’s basketball team is dealing with “positive COVID-19 tests within the program,” and therefore will not be able to make the trip out west. The game will not be rescheduled.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

No.2 Duke will welcome Elon on Saturday afternoon in final non-conference game of the season

Duke Basketball will host Elon University on Saturday afternoon in the culmination of a five day span that featured three opponents. The Phoenix, who will enter the game sporting a 3-8 overall record, are the third team scheduled to fave the Blue Devils on Saturday after the original opponent Cleveland State canceled earlier this week due to COVID concerns. Following that amendment to the schedule Duke raced to find a replacement opponent and settled on Loyola Maryland before that program was also forced to cancel due to COVID issues.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wipes#Cleveland Clinic#Covid Wipes Out#The Blue Devils#Cleveland State#Csu Athletics
myrtlebeachonline.com

Duke’s basketball schedule changing again due to COVID-19

For the second time in three days, the team Duke had planned to play Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium is changing. Because of positive COVID-19 results in its program, Loyola of Maryland informed Duke on Friday that it will not be traveling to Durham for the scheduled 4 p.m. game against the No. 2 Blue Devils.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

Cleveland Browns COVID update: Could NFL postpone Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Browns could be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield on Saturday. Should they postpone the game entirely?. ‘Should’ and ‘could’ are two very different words, and concepts. Despite eight members of the team being placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday morning in Mayfield and Stefanski, Roger Goodell and Co. don’t appear willing to budge.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Cleveland State men's basketball 'temporarily pauses all team activity' due to COVID-19 issues, cancels upcoming games against Duke and Kent State

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story. Cleveland State University announced Wednesday it has "temporarily paused all team activity" involving the men's basketball program due to an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff. The Vikings will be unable to practice...
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
15
Followers
61
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy