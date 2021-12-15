ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Fifa plans to publish new agent regulations in 2022 despite threat of legal action

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifa intends to publish its new agent regulations early next year despite the threat of legal action from some of football's biggest agents. Mino Raiola, Jonathan Barnett and Jorge Mendes, who represent some of football's most high-profile players, have all vowed to fight the plans. However, Fifa is determined...

