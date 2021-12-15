Chile election: What the latest poll says | Interactive presentation

Contrary to the words of President Sebastian Pinera, The Chilean Foreign Ministry warned that there were no “deficiencies” UN Human Rights Council Michelle Bachelet, spoke in support Gabriel Borick. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andres AlmondHe argued that the former president could express his “electoral will in the face of such an important election” as “any Chilean nation” can. Pinera promised his part that Bachelet was committed to “complying with the ethics and rules” of international organizations. Unlike the first three opinion polls in the country showing that war is preferred, Last survey conducted by Consultancy Black and white Talk about a technical draw With the extreme right-wing caste, who will define Sunday’s elections, even if he does not think about the undecided voters.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO