Chile election: What the latest poll says | Interactive presentation

evalleytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls released in recent weeks in Chile show that the situation in which they began the December 19 referendum has been reversed. Far-right Jose Antonio Cast won the first round with 27.9% of the vote and started the preferred round, in which he faced left-wing Gabriel Ford with 25.8%....

evalleytimes.com

US News and World Report

Student Leader to President? Chile's Boric Eyes Historic Election Win

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country's youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student, leading a leftist coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
evalleytimes.com

Elections in Chile: Winning the Borik debate and gaining Bachelet’s support The left-wing candidate exposed Cost as a “liar” in the last televised fight.

Last Monday night I eHe is the new Chilean presidential candidate, Gabriel Boric and far-right Jose Antonio Cast (Christian Community Front) confronted each other before the second round scheduled for this Sunday 19th In November. The televised debate, organized by the ANATEL (Chilean National Television Association), was, as a matter of fact, an exhibition of proposals from the first round, as happened in all debates. They represent two Chileans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Political polling ahead of the midterm elections

Some polling ahead of the 2020 and 2021 elections did not accurately predict outcomes of important races. Kabir Khana, the deputy director of CBS News Elections and Data Analytics, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss polling ahead of next year's midterm elections.
ELECTIONS
evalleytimes.com

Chile elections: Michelle Bachelet’s overwhelming support for Gabriel’s battle five days after vote

SANTIAGO DE CHILE.- Former President of Chile and current United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael Bachelet, Announced he would vote for the left-wing candidate in Sunday’s run-off election. Gabriel Borick. “It doesn’t matter which candidate you vote for, that’s why I’m going to vote for Gabriel Bori.”Bachelet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fearing setback, Chile’s women may decide presidential race

When Chileans went to the polls last month, Elizabeth Padilla, like more than half of eligible voters in the South American country, stayed home, not feeling represented by any of the seven candidates on the ballot.But her apathy suddenly lifted when José Antonio Kast finished first. In recent days, as Chileans gear up for a runoff pitting the far-right candidate against leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, the 45-year-old artist has been hanging campaign posters in her downtown Santiago neighborhood and warning friends of what she sees as a serious threat to women if Kast wins.“We are four sisters and I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shropshire Star

Polls close in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

A loss for the Tories in what should be an ultra-safe seat would be a major blow to Boris Johnson’s authority. The polls have closed in the North Shropshire by-election that was triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. It would deal a fresh blow to Boris Johnson if the...
ELECTIONS
Literary Hub

Breaking the Cycle: Confronting Fascism in Chile’s Presidential Election

​Encountering the cyclical pendulum between authoritarianism and resistance, any writer who reads the history of Chile faces an ethical imperative to use their voice to counter the direct violence of fascism. The Chilean writer is also moved to speak out about the aggressions of social-democratic capitalism. Such is our debt to the literary history that spans from La Lira Popular to Pedro Lemebel, from Rosario Orrego to Diamela Eltit and Roberto Bolaño, from Marta Brunet to Manuel Rojas and José Donoso, among many others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kfgo.com

Final Chile presidential polls show leftist Boric edging ahead

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric has widened his lead in the final polls ahead of the Andean country’s presidential election on Sunday, though the polarized race remains tight against ultra-conservative rival Jose Antonio Kast. Ahead of the run-off ballot, two private polls seen by Reuters showed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What to know about Chile’s presidential election

Chilean voters head to the polls Sunday to choose a new leader to succeed outgoing President Sebastián Piñera. The two options before voters might have been unthinkable just a few years ago: A right-wing admirer of the late dictator Augusto Pinochet who has drawn comparisons to former president Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and a leftist former student leader who, at 35, could become Chile’s youngest president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

'The coup destroyed us': Memories of Pinochet resonate in Chile's crossroads election

SANTIAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday's presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile - 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
evalleytimes.com

பச்லெட் | The Chilean Foreign Ministry has said there was nothing wrong with the former president expressing his electoral desire.

Contrary to the words of President Sebastian Pinera, The Chilean Foreign Ministry warned that there were no “deficiencies” UN Human Rights Council Michelle Bachelet, spoke in support Gabriel Borick. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andres AlmondHe argued that the former president could express his “electoral will in the face of such an important election” as “any Chilean nation” can. Pinera promised his part that Bachelet was committed to “complying with the ethics and rules” of international organizations. Unlike the first three opinion polls in the country showing that war is preferred, Last survey conducted by Consultancy Black and white Talk about a technical draw With the extreme right-wing caste, who will define Sunday’s elections, even if he does not think about the undecided voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AFP

