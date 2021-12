Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Kings canceled their morning shootaround, per the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson, and the team plans on doing additional testing on players and staffers to see if anyone else needs to be isolated. As of right now, the Kings haven't decided on who will fill in for Gentry on the sidelines, but assistants Mike Longabardi and Doug Christie are being considered, per Wojnarowksi.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO