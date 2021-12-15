AJMC Roundtable: Evaluating the Management of Cancer Immunotherapy (CIT)

A number of clinical trials in nonprostate urologic cancers have opened in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from being enrolled. Muscle-invasive bladder or upper urinary-tract cancer unable to receive cisplatin. Adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer or infiltrating renal-pelvis or ureter cancer who cannot take cisplatin are sought for a phase 2 trial sponsored by the National Cancer Institute. It is investigating whether combination immunotherapy-chemotherapy prior to conventional surgery is better than surgery alone. Approximately 5 months before planned surgery, patients in the experimental arm will start to receive avelumab (Bavencio) once every 2 weeks, carboplatin once every 3 weeks, and gemcitabine twice in 3 weeks. Thus, participants will get an intravenous infusion almost weekly for 12 weeks, unless the disease progresses or the medication is too toxic. Their surgery will follow 1 to 2 months after treatment finishes. The control group will go straight to surgery. The study started recruiting on October 6 and hopes to enroll 196 participants. There are 23 trial centers across Illinois and Iowa. Pathologic complete response is the primary outcome measure. Overall survival (OS) is a secondary outcome, and quality of life (QoL) is not assessed. More details at clinicaltrials.gov.

