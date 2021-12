Eric Adams, who can now add Gracie Mansion to his list of “New York residences” where he definitely lives, told reporters on Monday that he really won’t be doing much to redecorate once he moves in. “All I need is a mattress on the floor, that’s all I need,” Adams said, bringing the energy of all four of the grandparents in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the city’s historic mayoral home. Adams also said that he plans to bring a cot into City Hall, similar to when he brought a mattress into his Borough Hall office, presumably because he will be working so hard that he won’t have time to go to, hypothetically, a co-op in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Michael Bloomberg took a $1 salary? Bill de Blasio only shopped at West Elm? Well, Adams will literally eat his dinner on the floor.

