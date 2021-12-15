Kewanee Bowling Finishes Sixth at Panther Invite

The Kewanee Boiler-Girls varsity team turned around a tough start to their season by defeating the highly touted Princeton Girls Varsity team earlier this season. Now the Boiler-Girls will have to face their rivals once again, this time in tournament play. Match ups for the annual St Bede Academy Lady Bruins Christmas Classic were announced on Tuesday and the Boiler-Girls and the Princeton Tigers will play game one on Saturday at 9 Am. Then in the second game of the day on Saturday, the Boiler-Girls will tip off against Eureka at 3 Pm. Then, on Monday, December 20th, the Boiler-Girls face Yorkville Christian before each team is then slotted in, via wins and losses, to placement games to see which teams end up battling for the championship on Wednesday, December 22nd. Full schedule below…

