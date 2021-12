Jessica Cooper had a double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds to lead St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 83-45 win over Monroe in Edison. Gianna Chuffo drained five of St. Thomas’s 12 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, while Kayla Perez hit three shots from deep and also scored 19 points. Chuffo added four assists, four rebounds and three steals.

EDISON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO