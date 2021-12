Microsoft's original Surface Duo introduced a unique form factor to the mobile phone space. It features two screens and an incredibly then body, even when folded shut. It has since been succeeded by the Surface Duo 2, which builds off the original while having significant improvements across the board. While the Surface Duo 2 is newer and more refined, it is also much more expensive ($1,500). If you'd like to try out Microsoft's dual-screen mobile vision without breaking the bank, you can pick up an original Surface Duo. Right now, it's on sale for $400 through Woot, though stock is limited.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO