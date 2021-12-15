Providence gets F in school crossing safety

NORTON — The Norton City Schools Board of Education discussed student safety and the departure of board President Chris Inks at the Dec. 13 meeting. The subject of student safety came up during the public participation portion of the meeting, when resident Aaron Burnette discussed any district plans to eliminate police presence at school buildings. According to Burnette, the school has faced issues, such as a man walking into a school with a gun May 4, threats of fires and children being taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with injuries. He added that these types of problems have been prevalent as recently as November, and there have been reports of parents not wanting to send their children to school, social media posts from students not wanting to attend school, fights not being broken up and students facing unfair searches. Burnette stated that while there are many good teachers, they are unable to discipline students and pleaded with the board to bring back the police. He said he also feared that some open enrollment students were terrorizing others and causing local students to move out of the district.

