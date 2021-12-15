ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren calls for Congress to expand Supreme Court: 'I believe it’s time'

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Elizabeth Warren, D.-Mass., called for Congress to use its constitutional authority to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. In a Boston Globe op-ed published Wednesday headlined simply, "Expand the Supreme Court," Warren became the latest Democrat to call for more justices beyond the traditional nine as conservatives...

