Tiger Woods is set to return to golf as he partners with his son, Charlie Woods, in the 2021 PNC Championship. Previously the Father-Son Challenge, the event opens the door for some of golf’s biggest names to share the links with members of their family on the big stage. The event also marks the first time in 10 months that Woods is set to appear in a televised tournament following his reckless driving crash in February that severely damaged his leg. Woods has largely remained out of the public eye since his crash. When will Tiger Woods appear? This weekend’s event at the Grande Lakes Orlando course at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Florida will feature the father-son Woods pairing teeing off at 9 a.m. EST on Friday. However, fans will have to wait for coverage to start in the afternoon to catch it.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO