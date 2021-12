From insane pay-per-view numbers to opinion-splitting charisma and the skills to back it up, Conor McGregor’s impact on MMA is comparable to the greats of any sport across the globe. The proud Irishman is up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in soccer, comparable to Michael Jordan and Lebron James on the court and on par with Tiger Woods in golfing terms. He is a megastar and we take a look at how McGregor has revolutionized the world of MMA both in and out of the octagon;

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO