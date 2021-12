Antonio Brown has been dealing with a suspension that stems from using a fake vaccination card. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought it was real, however, after an investigation from the NFL, it was revealed that it was, indeed, fake. As a result, Brown was told to sit for three games, although in his eyes, it wasn't such a big deal as he was already recovering from an injury and probably wouldn't have played anyway.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO