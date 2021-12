Danny Ainge was fired by the Boston Celtics. That sort of speculation ran rampant this summer when Ainge, according to both he and the organization, decided to step down from his role as the Celtics president of basketball operations. “It was my decision,” Ainge said after resigning in June. Brad Stevens took over for Ainge in the front office with now head coach Ime Udoka replacing Stevens on the sideline.

