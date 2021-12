With the Christmas season brings the same television specials that we've all seen. With the television schedule being taken over by the likes of "Frosty the Snowman" or "The Grinch," sometimes it's nice to find a movie that you haven't seen for a while or that isn't overtly related to traditional Christmas themes. Here are some alternatives that aren't as steeped in the Christmas imagery, but will still let you get in the holiday spirit.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO