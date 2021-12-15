ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI officials caught hiring sex workers overseas

By Mark Menard
 2 days ago

Five FBI officials have been found to have violated Department of Justice policies by having solicited or attempted to solicit prostitutes overseas, according to a report released by the DOJ Tuesday.

Officials “lacked candor” by not reporting those activities during an investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

"The OIG investigation further found that five officials failed to report contact or relationships with foreign nationals, including foreign nationals from whom they procured commercial sex, in violation of FBI policies," the OIG said in a summary of the investigation’s findings Tuesday.

Two of the offending agents retired, two resigned, and one was removed during the investigation.

Of the five agents who were investigated, four were found to have engaged in commercial sex, while the other attempted to do so.

One agent also failed to report that he gave a “package containing approximately 100 white pills” to a foreign police officer.

The nature of the pills was not identified in the report.

A sixth FBI official reportedly “failed to report suspected violations,” but it is unclear if any punishment was doled out.

