Iconic Belmont Plateau sugar maple tree gets cut down

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The tree that sat atop the Belmont Plateau, one that became the focus of so many pictures of Philadelphia’s skyline, has been taken down.

Old age, climate change, and a number of other factors led to the decline of that sugar maple tree that stood on the plateau for decades in West Philadelphia's Fairmount Park , according to Philadelphia Parks and Rec Arborist Gregory Hubbard.

"It’s been dead for a while, I think a couple years now. The tree is hollow. A lot of dieback," said Hubbard.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said making the decision to remove that tree was a hard one. She compared it to having to put down a beloved family pet.

"When a tree like this is in decline it’s not safe," said Ott Lovell.

"We’ve had an incredible amount of storms. We’ve seen some big pieces already fall off the tree, and we would hate for someone to be here recreating and for them to be injured by the tree falling."

Hubbard and Ott Lovell said just because the tree is down does not mean it’s gone. They plan on repurposing some of the wood.

"I know a couple of people who wanted to make some coasters," said Hubbard.

"You could also make some sculptures out of the wood, use some of the wood for lumber."

"If we’re able to do that, then we’ll find a way to sell them and to offer them out to Philadelphians."

Officials plan on putting three new trees near the same location where that old maple stood.