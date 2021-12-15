Chuck Berry, ‘Live From Blueberry Hill': Album Review

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies confirmed his autobiography, Living on a Thin Line, will be published via Headline on Jul. 7, 2022. The publishers described the 352-page work as a “must-read” memoir, reporting: “Dave Davies is the co-founder and lead guitarist of epoch-defining band the Kinks, a group with 50 million record sales to their name. In his autobiography, Davies revisits the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from the Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur. Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock 'n' roll.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO