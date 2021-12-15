ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Luxury Clearwater apartments sell for $116M+

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado real estate firm has acquired the luxury Clearwater Alta apartment complex in a $116.25 million deal. The entity Adrex Clearwater DST, connected to the Denver, Colorado-based Black Creek Group, purchased the community at 1320 Sands Terrace East from Atlanta-based Wood Partners. Wood Partners...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

Lenox President Puts $12.5 Million Price on Hamptons Estate

Click here to read the full article. On Amagansett’s super snooty Further Lane, this property is notably low-key, easygoing and casual, as a beach house should be, but also elegant and well put together. The palette is mostly creams and whites, which is pretty standard with high-end residences in the Hamptons, yet all the layered textures and careful design elements keep the interiors anything but boring. (Note the various collections of rocks displayed on the coffee table in the living room.) Set on 1.34 acres, the 5,200-square-foot home is available for $12.5 million via Jonathan D. Millioti at Compass. It’s not...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Wants 20 Million Dollar Grant To Pay for Luxury Apartments.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced the recipients of stimulus money Indiana had set aside from the American Rescue Plan. The Wabash River Regional Development Authority has been awarded $20 million dollars in grant money. The WRRDA which includes Vigo, Clay, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties applied for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Hartford Business

Wethersfield apartments sell for $24.7M

The Folly Brook Manor apartments in Wethersfield are under new ownership. According to information provided by the Wethersfield Town Clerk’s office, the 184-unit complex on Folly Brook Boulevard sold Dec. 9, for $24,720,000. Wethersfield Folly Brook LLC transferred the property to Folly Brook Apartments LLC. Folly Brook Apartments LLC...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
San Diego Business Journal

Normal Heights Apartments Sold

A Normal Heights apartment complex has been sold for nearly $2.6 million. The property at 4775 Wilson Ave. was sold by the Mincks Family Trust 08-08-00. The buyer was 4775 Wilson, LLC. The 4,900 square-foot complex was built on a 6,252 square-foot lot. It has six one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nashville Post

West Nashville apartment complex sells for $36.18M

West Nashville garden-style rental residential complex Richland Hills Apartments has sold for $36.18 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the property, located near White Bridge Road at 5800 Maudina Ave., is Seattle-based Vitus. The seller was a Sherman Oaks, California-based LLC that...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Appliance#Wealth Management#Adrex Clearwater Dst#Wood Partners#Led Lighting#The Black Creek Group#Bcg
oucampus.org

1802 E Missouri Ave

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF BILTMORE AREA - This charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Beverly Park neighborhood. Located on a corner lot just down the street from the Historic Biltmore Resort. Turn key and Move-in ready! Open floorplan with great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and refinished white kitchen cabinets. Bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops, new tiling in the showers, and rainfall shower heads. .Enclosed patio space can be used for entertaining outdoors. Located just down the street from Madison Elementary for an easy walk to school! Quick and convenient access to Biltmore shopping, fine dining, freeways, local boutiques, Starbucks, airport, hospitals, Downtown Phoenix, and much more! Neighborhood connects to canal providing biking/jogging trail. Beautiful large yard with mature trees and irrigated grass. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. Pets on owner approval. $2275 security dep, 250 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, first mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Jersey City Luxury Apartments Land $65M Construction Debt

JLL Capital Markets arranged $65 million in construction financing for 49 Fisk St., a 337-unit, luxury, mid-rise rental apartment project in Jersey City. The team of Mike Tepedino, Michael Gigliotti, Thomas E. Didio, Jr., Max Custer and Carlos Silva worked on behalf of the developer, Halpern Real Estate Ventures, to secure the four-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan through Bank OZK.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hartford Business

Manchester hotel slated for apartment redevelopment sells for $7.45M

A New York real estate investor who is converting a former hotel in Manchester into apartments has bought the property for $7.45 million, land records show. A limited liability company -- Par Spencer LLC -- operated by David Parisier in late November purchased the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel at 191 Spencer St.
MANCHESTER, CT
stpetecatalyst.com

South Florida firm closes on Ceridian Campus property, plans $500M development

Coral Gables-based real estate firm Altis Cardinal has purchased a 34-acre office park in St. Petersburg’s Skyway Marina District in a $40 million all-cash deal. The deal for the Ceridian Office Park at 3201 34th St. South represents the city’s largest land purchase in decades, according to Altis Cardinal. The firm has bold visions of transforming the site into a $500 million mixed-use development and delivering over 1,500 residential units.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Travel money: Kayak co-founder sells $23.5M Walker Tower condo

Steve Hafner, CEO and co-founder of Kayak, has sold his Chelsea condo at the beautiful and scandal-scarred Walker Tower at 210 W. 18th St. for $23.5 million. The sale price is half a million dollars off his 2016 purchase price of $24 million, and far less than its $28 million ask in 2017, according to public records.
TRAVEL
NBC Miami

How Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Launched Her Luxury Realty Firm

Sharelle Rosado has made a career out of trusting her gut. The 33-year-old launched her real estate company, Allure Realty, in Tampa, Fl., in 2019 after retiring from the military. Soon, she was courting offers from reality TV producers about a potential show built around her firm. Though the prospect...
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

Strathmore House Apartments

Welcome home to Strathmore House in Aspen Hill, where our apartments have been crafted to enhance your living pleasure. Each apartment home has sun-filled rooms with plenty of living space. Enjoy the luxury of having a step-down living area featuring a contemporary brick accent wall, a separate den area, and spacious bedrooms to comfortably fit all of your belongings. For your added convenience, you will have a full size washer and dryer in your home. Your furry friends are also welcome here! Our location is only minutes to the Capital Beltway, the Intercounty Connector, Glenmont Metro, and Montgomery County schools. Let us welcome you to your new home at Strathmore House today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Hartford Business

Middletown apartment building sells for $1.1M

A nine-unit apartment building in downtown Middletown sold for $1.1 million on Nov. 19. The seller, Jam Pass LLC, bought the century-old, brick-sided building at 27 Spring St. for $395,000 in 2011, according to city assessing records. Maria Passacantando is principal of the Niantic-based limited liability company, according to state records.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
therealdeal.com

New luxury liner offers apartments that float across the globe

They’re putting the “ship” in homeownership. Storylines cruises is offering landlubbers the opportunity to own a piece of a luxury liner on which they can sail around the globe once every three-and-a-half years. According to the Sacramento Bee, the company is building a “residential cruise ship” offering...
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Kenilworth Manor Apartments sells for $3.25M

Austin, Texas-based Stilo Capital Partners bought Kenilworth Manor Apartments on Menlo Drive for $3.25 million in a Friday deal. The apartments, built in 1990, are behind Robért Fresh Market and Superior Grill on Highland. The two-story complex includes 32 986-square-foot units. Stilo, a real estate investment company, also bought...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy