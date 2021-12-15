Luxury Clearwater apartments sell for $116M+

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF BILTMORE AREA - This charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Beverly Park neighborhood. Located on a corner lot just down the street from the Historic Biltmore Resort. Turn key and Move-in ready! Open floorplan with great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and refinished white kitchen cabinets. Bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops, new tiling in the showers, and rainfall shower heads. .Enclosed patio space can be used for entertaining outdoors. Located just down the street from Madison Elementary for an easy walk to school! Quick and convenient access to Biltmore shopping, fine dining, freeways, local boutiques, Starbucks, airport, hospitals, Downtown Phoenix, and much more! Neighborhood connects to canal providing biking/jogging trail. Beautiful large yard with mature trees and irrigated grass. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. Pets on owner approval. $2275 security dep, 250 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, first mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.

