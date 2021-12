Jorge Grossmann, a composer and professor of music composition in the School of Music has been named Fulbright Scholar for 2021-2022. Prof. Grossmann will spend four months in Florianópolis, Brazil, as visiting professor in the post-graduate program at UDESC, University of the State of Santa Catarina where he will teach a seminar in composition and analysis and deliver lectures on his creative work. He will also collaborate with guitarist and UDESC professor Luiz Mantovani in the composition of a new guitar concerto. This new guitar concerto will have its premiere by OSUSP, University of Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra in late summer/fall of 2022. Grossmann was Fulbright Scholar for the first time in 2016, year in which he spent three and a half months in Valencia, Spain.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO