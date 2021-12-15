Chromeo Announces 7th Anniversary of Funk on the Rocks

As the end of the year draws near, Anjunadeep looks back at some of the fantastic remixes that have graced the imprint in 2021. While the scene had a rocky past few years, one label that has kept their global fanbase steady is Anjunadeep. The soothing releases that graced the label as of late gave listeners an opportunity to be swept off their feet and sent to a different place in space and time – something that was much-needed for many. But aside from the originals from their mainstays, a flurry of solid remixes also surfaced over the past year and the famed label has put some of the best on display with Anjunadeep The Remixes 2021.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO