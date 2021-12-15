Chromeo Announces 7th Anniversary of Funk on the Rocks

Jeffrey Sutorius is bringing his world tour to Dallas, Medellin, Buenos Aires, and more in 2022 with a new album slated for release. Since officially forfeiting his affiliation with Dash Berlin and his frontman status earlier this year, Jeffrey Sutorius has been making a name for his solo project. During this time he has toured under his solo project, taken the stage at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Ultra Europe, and currently holds a residency at Marquee Las Vegas as well. Jeffrey Sutorius has also been busy in the studio, releasing a number of highly acclaimed singles including, “No Regrets,” “Skies,” and “Firefly” and welcoming artists such as HALIENE, Luke Bond, and Roxanne Emery to his prolific BODYWRMR imprint.
