Chromeo Announces 7th Anniversary of Funk on the Rocks

By Logan Garrison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChromeo makes their long-awaited return to Red Rocks next May and are bringing Purple Disco Machine and Blu De Tiger along for the ride. After the global pandemic forced renowned funk lords Chromeo to put the brakes on their annual Red Rocks takeover, the time has finally come to return to...

edmidentity.com

