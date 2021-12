The Environment Agency has won a Court of Appeal challenge over a Staffordshire landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening the life of a five-year-old boy.Rebecca Currie, who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme took legal action against the regulator of the site on behalf of her son, Mathew Richards, due to concerns over his health.Lawyers representing Mathew said there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the quarry, arguing that hydrogen sulphide emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.The High Court was told in August that Mathew is a...

