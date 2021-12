The newly renovated Milton Elementary School opened its doors to students and staff at the start of this school year. One of the new school’s many unique features is located outside the building. A brand-new outdoor classroom space is near the new playground, along the tree line at Wagamons Pond. The screened-in outdoor classroom offers space for students and staff to learn outside, and provided the first-grade team a space to host its Thanksgiving fall festival Nov. 18. Students gathered to enjoy each other’s company and participate in two art activities.

LEWES, DE ・ 12 DAYS AGO