Paris Township, MI

Driver of Tesla taxi involved in Paris accident released from police custody – Le Parisien

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French police released the driver of a Tesla Model 3 taxi from custody after a...

740thefan.com

Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 after accident

PARIS (Reuters) -Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident with one of the cars at the weekend, it said on Tuesday. A company executive said that the 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in it fleet...
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
bigblueunbiased.com

After A Deadly Accident, A Paris Cab Company Has Suspended the Usage of Tesla Vehicles

Following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, a major Paris cab firm has banned its usage of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. G7 Taxi said in an interview that it would stop the usage of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until the detective investigation into the Saturday incident was completed.
electrek.co

Tesla releases findings from Model 3 police patrol car test

Tesla has released findings from its test program of a Model 3 that the automaker custom-built as a police patrol car in the UK. Several electric vehicles, especially Tesla vehicles, are becoming increasingly popular with police departments and emergency services. Any type of use that requires a lot of mileage...
