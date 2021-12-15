ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ecovative working with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger owner to develop vegan leather goods

By Justin Dawes
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First, Ecovative entered the packaging market. Then, it went for the food market. Now, it’s ready...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Informa Taps Edwina Kulego to Lead International and Business Development + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Edwina Kulego is rejoining Informa Markets Fashion, which owns MAGIC, Project, and Coterie trade shows, as VP of international and business development on Dec. 23. With over a decade of leadership experience in the fashion industry, Kulego will oversee all sponsorships and new business opportunities, in addition to international business development. Her teams will focus on generating new market opportunities, strategic projects, and new avenues for commercial expansion...
BUSINESS
WWD

Alberto Morillas’ Mizensir Opens First Boutique

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a year of explosive growth for fragrance, a niche player is going bigger on brick-and-mortar. Mizensir, the brand founded by perfumer Alberto Morillas — the nose behind Calvin Klein‘s Ck One, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and others — has opened its first North America boutique in New York’s SoHo on Prince Street.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 As brick-and-mortar traffic gains momentum ahead of the holidays, Morillas’ goal was to create a space for consumers to experience the brand...
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Nordstrom and Watchfinder Partner For New Take on Secondhand Luxury

Move over, StockX … there’s a new reseller in town, and her name is Nordstrom. The long-standing retail giant is diving into the pre-owned watch pool — in collaboration with Watcherfinder & Co., one of the preeminent pre-owned timepiece marketplaces — with a splash, announcing both digital and physical selling presences, the later hosted by their flagship Seattle location.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Being a company in transition (the newly appointed CEO Marco Gobbetti of Celine and Burberry, will start his tenure in January 2022), Salvatore Ferragamo’s pre-fall was carried out by the label’s design team along the lines established in its spring show. Built around a collage of references spanning sleek ’60s elegance to Sam Haskins’s images of the Amalfi coast, the collection was a concise rendition of Ferragamo’s style touchstones.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Bestseller, PVH Want In on Mushroom-Based Leather

Fashion’s shroom-leather boom shows no signs of abating, and Bestseller and PVH Corp. are gunning for a piece of the action. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Vegan Food#Leather Goods#Bestseller#Jack Jones#Pvh Corp
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Footwear News

JCPenney to Sell Forever 21 Brand Across 100 Stores and Online

The Forever 21 brand will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online. The department store announced today that it has added the fast-fashion firm to its growing portfolio of brands, further enhancing its teen and young adult selection. JCPenney, which currently operates 650 stores across the U.S., will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in JCPenney 100 stores and on its website. “Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Circular, Transparency Initiatives Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge

Six finalists were selected to move forward in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program the PVH-owned denim brand launched in 2018 to uplift Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs in fashion. Winning business ideas span fashion’s most pressing needs, including circularity, transparency and digital technology adoption. After announcing a call for applications in January, the program received more than 430 applications from startups around the world. Tommy Hilfiger’s own internal teams, as well as external experts, narrowed down applicants based on a dedicated set of criteria including potential social impact and market growth. Finalists include Clothes to Good,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Reveals Six Finalists

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has revealed the six finalists of the 2021 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, who were selected from more than 430 applications received from start-ups and scale-ups globally. The third edition of the program strives to continue amplifying and supporting entrepreneurs of color who are working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive future of fashion.More from WWDBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2020 Over a multistep yearlong process, applications were thoroughly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items. Roblox was launched in 2006 and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopWired

Tommy Hilfiger Talks His Legacy And Birthing Streetwear In New Interview

Tommy Hilfiger’s influence on Hip-Hop fashion is indelible. In a new Q&A he details his legacy and more. HypeBeast recently interviewed the renowned designer after he receieved Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards. During the conversation, the Elmira, New York native discussed his People’s Place initiative, a program with a goal of better […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 20 Best Designer Sneakers for Men and Women, According to Fashion Experts

Sneakers are a bonafide wardrobe staple for men and women, not only for casual moments but also for dressy and even formal occasions. However, there’s a distinct difference from, say, the Chuck Taylor’s or Vans you’ve relished since youth and the best designers sneakers for women and men. Indeed, the eased cool factor of sneakers is one characteristic that separates the popular shoes from the rest of your footwear collection, including the most comfortable sneakers and walking shoes for women. But trendy sneakers of 2021 from top designers like Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada boast an esteemed and pragmatic air that’s...
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Click here to read the full article. Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration. The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bottega Veneta Releases Resort 2022 Collection

With a physical store opening in SoHo later this week, Bottega Veneta has unveiled its “Wardrobe 03” collection for the Resort 2022 season. This comes just a month after Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure from the Italian label after three years. The brand’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy will debut his first collection for the house in February.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Calvin Klein Preps for Second Heron Preston Collection

With consumers excited to come out of covid restrictions and adopting hybrid lifestyles, PVH Corp. saw consumers dressing for occasions in Q3 2021. The style, however, is still grounded in a casual lifestyle that fits both its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, according to PVH CEO Stefan Larsson. In the quarter, PVH saw continued strength in key essential product categories like underwear, T-shirts, polos, hoodies, active sneakers, and a rising demand for denim. “We continue to lean into the strength of our key essentials and hero products,” Larsson said in the earnings call Tuesday. Through this work, the company saw an...
BUSINESS
Wwd.com

Missoni Pre-Fall 2022

Alberto Caliri is a man on a mission. He has been assigned the tough task of shepherding the Missoni brand from the tenure of Angela Missoni into the hands of a new creative director, who the company is expected to reveal after the fall 2022 show in February. Caliri, Angela...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
914
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany

Comments / 0

Community Policy