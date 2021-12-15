KNOW YOUR ZONE! The Office of Emergency Services Has Divided Up the County Into Many, Many Zones for Purposes of Emergency Planning, and It Would Behoove You to Know the Name of the Zone That is Yours
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the launch of a new evacuation mapping tool meant to prepare and protect our community before, during, and after a local emergency. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services...lostcoastoutpost.com
